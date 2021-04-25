Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

