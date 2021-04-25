LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Valerie Kay Sells 2,215 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.