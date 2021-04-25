Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Lennar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

