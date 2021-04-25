Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $26.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 687,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,689. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Insiders have sold 18,087,948 shares of company stock valued at $456,488,372 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,879,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.