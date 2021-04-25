LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,398 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.