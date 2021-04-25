LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. 15,341,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,475,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

