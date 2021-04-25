LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $11.51 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 2,983,484 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

