LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,369,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,605,809. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

