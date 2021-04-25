LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,820,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.74. The stock had a trading volume of 247,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.19.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

