LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. 16,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $70.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

