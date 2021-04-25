LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura raised LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE:LPL opened at $12.12 on Friday. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

