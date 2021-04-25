Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $159.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $183.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $395.41 million, with estimates ranging from $373.42 million to $407.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $877.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

