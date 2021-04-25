Liquity Achieves Market Capitalization of $893,095.87 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $41.55 or 0.00080052 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $893,095.87 and $8.16 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.48 or 0.01037569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00656959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,720.07 or 0.99657584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.