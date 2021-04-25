Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0498 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $137,123.26 and $1,700.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,946.86 or 1.00286207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00128193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

