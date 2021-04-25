Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.