Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $610,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

BJRI stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

