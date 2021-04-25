Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $762,000 Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $14,335,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.94 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

