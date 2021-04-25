Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YELP. Wedbush raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

