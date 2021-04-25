Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

