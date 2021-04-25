Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 27,800 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

