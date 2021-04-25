Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in City were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of City by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.