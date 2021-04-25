LPL Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Fiesta Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $14.41 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $378.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.