LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,654 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.69 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0281 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

