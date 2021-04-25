LPL Financial LLC Invests $112,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

