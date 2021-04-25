LPL Financial LLC Sells 27,017 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 427,970 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 72,982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.