LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $898.64 million, a PE ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $20.32.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

