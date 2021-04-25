LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

LYTS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

