Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 26th. Lux Health Tech Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LUXAU opened at $10.63 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $34,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,800,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,184,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

