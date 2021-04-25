Lydall (LDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

