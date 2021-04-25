LYNC Network (LYNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,007.00

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, LYNC Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002238 BTC on major exchanges. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,007.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00269490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.80 or 0.01030392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00649548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.81 or 1.00025487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LYNC Network Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network. LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork.

LYNC Network Coin Trading

