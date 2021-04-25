MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post sales of $16.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $16.95 million. MannKind posted sales of $16.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $75.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNKD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 3,828,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

