Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.