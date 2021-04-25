Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.83 and a fifty-two week high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.