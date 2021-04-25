Matson (MATX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX opened at $67.92 on Friday. Matson has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,856.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.