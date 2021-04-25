Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.