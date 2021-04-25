Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

