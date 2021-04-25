Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.88 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

