Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,276,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $94.32 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

