Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $260.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.40 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

