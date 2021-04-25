Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

MMS opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. Maximus has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

