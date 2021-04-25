McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 353 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $231.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

