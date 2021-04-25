McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

