McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

