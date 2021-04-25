McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.07.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.58. 2,137,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,999. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.02. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

