McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Boosted by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.10. The stock had a trading volume of 661,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,516. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

