Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.17 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $118,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in GDS by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after buying an additional 360,535 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

