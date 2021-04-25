Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $827,000 Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Yandex were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $60.88 on Friday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

