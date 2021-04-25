Mdex (MDX) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00005283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $503.59 million and approximately $174.49 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.20 or 0.01027959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.91 or 0.99783108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00636665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

