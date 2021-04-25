MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 3,289 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

