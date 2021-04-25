MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Aramark by 136.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.